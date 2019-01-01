Accrete Inc
Accrete Stock (OTC:ACCEF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Accrete gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Accrete's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

30.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
ACCEFACCRETE INC COM STK (Japan)01/10/202430,125999.99Get Alert
ACCEFACCRETE INC COM STK (Japan)12/27/202330,125999.99Get Alert
ACCEFACCRETE INC COM STK (Japan)12/11/202330,225999.99Get Alert
ACCEFACCRETE INC Common Stock01/26/2022300999.99Get Alert

