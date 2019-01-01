ñol

American Campus
(NYSE:ACC)
64.83
0.07[0.11%]
At close: May 27
64.85
0.0200[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low64.78 - 64.98
52 Week High/Low46.2 - 65.02
Open / Close64.84 / 64.85
Float / Outstanding102M / 139.5M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 3.5M
Mkt Cap9B
P/E162.13
50d Avg. Price61.21
Div / Yield1.88/2.90%
Payout Ratio470
EPS0.28
Total Float102M

American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Dividends

American Campus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Campus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.63%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

Feb 4
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Campus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Campus (ACC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on February 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own American Campus (ACC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus (ACC). The last dividend payout was on February 25, 2022 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next American Campus (ACC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus (ACC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on February 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Campus (NYSE:ACC)?
A

American Campus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Campus (ACC) was $0.47 and was paid out next on February 25, 2022.

