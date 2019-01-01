American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Dividends

American Campus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Campus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on February 25, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus (ACC). The last dividend payout was on February 25, 2022 and was $0.47
There are no upcoming dividends for American Campus (ACC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on February 25, 2022
American Campus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Campus (ACC) was $0.47 and was paid out next on February 25, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.