American Campus
(NYSE:ACC)
64.83
0.07[0.11%]
At close: May 27
64.85
0.0200[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low64.78 - 64.98
52 Week High/Low46.2 - 65.02
Open / Close64.84 / 64.85
Float / Outstanding102M / 139.5M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 3.5M
Mkt Cap9B
P/E162.13
50d Avg. Price61.21
Div / Yield1.88/2.90%
Payout Ratio470
EPS0.28
Total Float102M

American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$0.00

Lowest Price Target1

$0.00

Consensus Price Target1

$31.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00400

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Argus Research
  • Capital One
  • Evercore ISI Group
  • Citigroup
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for American Campus

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

American Campus Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for American Campus (ACC)?
A

The latest price target for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) was reported by Argus Research on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ACC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for American Campus (ACC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) was provided by Argus Research, and American Campus downgraded their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for American Campus (ACC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Campus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Campus was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating American Campus (ACC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Campus (ACC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price American Campus (ACC) is trading at is $64.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

