American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Campus
American Campus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) was reported by Argus Research on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ACC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) was provided by Argus Research, and American Campus downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Campus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Campus was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Campus (ACC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price American Campus (ACC) is trading at is $64.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
