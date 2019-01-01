QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.35/2.52%
52 Wk
9.22 - 13.86
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
29.35
Open
-
P/E
12.35
EPS
15
Shares
367.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Aboitiz Power Corp is an electric utility company operating in the Philippines of which Aboitiz Equity Ventures is the majority shareholder. Through its subsidiaries, Aboitiz Power generates and distributes electricity. The company controls a portfolio of geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, wind, oil-fired, and coal-fired power plants. Most of Aboitiz Power's energy production comes from its non-renewable facilities. The company's sites, meanwhile, are mainly hydroelectric. The vast majority of Aboitiz Power's income is derived from its power generation business, while a sizable portion also comes from its distribution segment. Almost all sales are made through bilateral contracts with private utilities, the country's state-owned power provider, and industrial and commercial customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aboitiz Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aboitiz Power (ABZPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aboitiz Power (OTCPK: ABZPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aboitiz Power's (ABZPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aboitiz Power.

Q

What is the target price for Aboitiz Power (ABZPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aboitiz Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Aboitiz Power (ABZPY)?

A

The stock price for Aboitiz Power (OTCPK: ABZPY) is $13.86 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aboitiz Power (ABZPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aboitiz Power.

Q

When is Aboitiz Power (OTCPK:ABZPY) reporting earnings?

A

Aboitiz Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aboitiz Power (ABZPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aboitiz Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Aboitiz Power (ABZPY) operate in?

A

Aboitiz Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.