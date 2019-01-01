Aboitiz Power Corp is an electric utility company operating in the Philippines of which Aboitiz Equity Ventures is the majority shareholder. Through its subsidiaries, Aboitiz Power generates and distributes electricity. The company controls a portfolio of geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, wind, oil-fired, and coal-fired power plants. Most of Aboitiz Power's energy production comes from its non-renewable facilities. The company's sites, meanwhile, are mainly hydroelectric. The vast majority of Aboitiz Power's income is derived from its power generation business, while a sizable portion also comes from its distribution segment. Almost all sales are made through bilateral contracts with private utilities, the country's state-owned power provider, and industrial and commercial customers.