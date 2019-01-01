QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abaxx Technologies Inc is a technology company engaged in development and deployment of trust enabling internet protocols. The company has developed a console of modular applications that function as a control and command center for commodity traders, exchanges and marketplaces.

Abaxx Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abaxx Technologies (OTC: ABXWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abaxx Technologies's (ABXWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abaxx Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF)?

A

The stock price for Abaxx Technologies (OTC: ABXWF) is $0.5853 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:52:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

When is Abaxx Technologies (OTC:ABXWF) reporting earnings?

A

Abaxx Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abaxx Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Abaxx Technologies (ABXWF) operate in?

A

Abaxx Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.