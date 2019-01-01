Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting ABTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -35.74% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Allegiance Bancshares maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Allegiance Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Allegiance Bancshares was filed on September 30, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 30, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $26.00. The current price Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) is trading at is $40.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.