Absolute Software
(NASDAQ:ABST)
9.37
0.33[3.65%]
At close: May 27
9.37
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low9.12 - 9.61
52 Week High/Low6.79 - 14.58
Open / Close9.12 / 9.37
Float / Outstanding- / 51M
Vol / Avg.138.9K / 119.7K
Mkt Cap478.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.25
Div / Yield0.25/2.66%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float-

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST), Key Statistics

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
685M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.66
Price / Book (mrq)
59.37
Price / EBITDA
81.2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
118.25
Earnings Yield
-4.8%
Price change 1 M
1.22
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.16
Tangible Book value per share
-6.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
535.4M
Total Assets
543.4M
Total Liabilities
535.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
82.5%
Net Margin
-12.42%
EBIT Margin
-3.84%
EBITDA Margin
7.92%
Operating Margin
-3.22%