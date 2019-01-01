Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST), Dividends

Absolute Software issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Absolute Software generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Absolute Software. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 25, 2022.
