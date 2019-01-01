ñol

American Pacific Borates
(OTC:ABRUF)
1.65
00
At close: Feb 4
1.8719
0.2219[13.45%]
After Hours: 6:16PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 2.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 418.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap690.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

American Pacific Borates (OTC:ABRUF), Dividends

American Pacific Borates issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Pacific Borates generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

American Pacific Borates Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Borates.

Q
What date did I need to own American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Borates.

Q
How much per share is the next American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Borates.

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Pacific Borates (OTC:ABRUF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Borates.

