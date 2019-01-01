QQQ
American Pacific Borates Ltd is an Australian company engaged in the exploration of Borates and Lithium. The projects of the company include Fort Cady Project and Salt Wells Projects. The Fort Cady Project is located in Southern California, USA and The Salt Wells Projects is located in Churchill County, Nevada, USA.

American Pacific Borates Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Pacific Borates (OTCPK: ABRUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Pacific Borates's (ABRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Pacific Borates.

Q

What is the target price for American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Pacific Borates

Q

Current Stock Price for American Pacific Borates (ABRUF)?

A

The stock price for American Pacific Borates (OTCPK: ABRUF) is $1.65 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:05:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Borates.

Q

When is American Pacific Borates (OTCPK:ABRUF) reporting earnings?

A

American Pacific Borates does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Pacific Borates.

Q

What sector and industry does American Pacific Borates (ABRUF) operate in?

A

American Pacific Borates is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.