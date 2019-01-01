Arbor Realty Trust Inc FXDFR PFS PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F (OTC:ABRFP), Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc FXDFR PFS PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Arbor Realty Trust Inc FXDFR PFS PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser F generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.