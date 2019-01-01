QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.32 - 2.34
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
831.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abacus Property Group is a diversified property group, with interests ranging from storage, office, retail, property lending, and residential development. However, Abacus is striving for a simpler and more conservative business, primarily as an owner of self-storage and office assets. It remains an active acquirer and developer of self-storage assets. Abacus is a stapled security comprising a share in each of Abacus Group Holdings and Abacus Group Projects and a unit in each of Abacus Trust and Abacus Income Trust, which can only be traded together.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abacus Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abacus Property (ABPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abacus Property (OTCGM: ABPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abacus Property's (ABPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abacus Property.

Q

What is the target price for Abacus Property (ABPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abacus Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Abacus Property (ABPPF)?

A

The stock price for Abacus Property (OTCGM: ABPPF) is $1.98 last updated Tue Feb 09 2021 20:01:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abacus Property (ABPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abacus Property.

Q

When is Abacus Property (OTCGM:ABPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Abacus Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abacus Property (ABPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abacus Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Abacus Property (ABPPF) operate in?

A

Abacus Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.