Abacus Property Group is a diversified property group, with interests ranging from storage, office, retail, property lending, and residential development. However, Abacus is striving for a simpler and more conservative business, primarily as an owner of self-storage and office assets. It remains an active acquirer and developer of self-storage assets. Abacus is a stapled security comprising a share in each of Abacus Group Holdings and Abacus Group Projects and a unit in each of Abacus Trust and Abacus Income Trust, which can only be traded together.