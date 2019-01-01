American Battery (OTC:ABML), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Battery
American Battery Questions & Answers
The latest price target for American Battery (OTCQB: ABML) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on June 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting ABML to rise to within 12 months (a possible 306.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Battery (OTCQB: ABML) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and American Battery initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Battery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Battery was filed on June 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Battery (ABML) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price American Battery (ABML) is trading at is $0.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.