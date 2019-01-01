Albioma is a France based renewable energy producer. It is also involved in generating photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates projects with integrated storage capabilities. The operating segments of the company are France-Thermal Biomass, France-Solar Power, Brazil, Mauritius, and Holding Company, Anaerobic Digestion and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the France-Thermal Biomass segment which comprises the thermal power plants that produce electricity and steam in the French overseas departments.