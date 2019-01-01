ñol

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg
(OTCPK:ABGSF)
0.70
00
At close: May 25
1.1377
0.4377[62.53%]
After Hours: 9:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 1.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 475.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap332.8M
P/E5.73
50d Avg. Price0.87
Div / Yield0.11/15.46%
Payout Ratio70.94
EPS0.2
Total Float-

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTC:ABGSF), Dividends

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ABG Sundal Collier Hldg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q
What date did I need to own ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q
How much per share is the next ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q
What is the dividend yield for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTCPK:ABGSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

