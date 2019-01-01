QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
37.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Abengoa SA together with its subsidiaries provides technology solutions for the energy and environment sectors in Spain and rest of Europe, North America, Brazil and the rest of South America, and internationally. The company operates two activities which are Engineering and construction which includes the traditional engineering business in the energy and water sectors; Concession-type infrastructures include the operation of electric energy generation plants, desalination plants, and transmission lines. Engineering and construction generate most of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abengoa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abengoa (ABGOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abengoa (OTCEM: ABGOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abengoa's (ABGOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abengoa.

Q

What is the target price for Abengoa (ABGOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abengoa

Q

Current Stock Price for Abengoa (ABGOY)?

A

The stock price for Abengoa (OTCEM: ABGOY) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:31:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abengoa (ABGOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 4, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2015.

Q

When is Abengoa (OTCEM:ABGOY) reporting earnings?

A

Abengoa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abengoa (ABGOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abengoa.

Q

What sector and industry does Abengoa (ABGOY) operate in?

A

Abengoa is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.