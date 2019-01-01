QQQ
Supernova Metals Corp is an exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. The company has diversified portfolio of assets, including revenue generating oil production, as well as Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets.

Supernova Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Supernova Metals (ABETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supernova Metals (OTC: ABETF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Supernova Metals's (ABETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supernova Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Supernova Metals (ABETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Supernova Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Supernova Metals (ABETF)?

A

The stock price for Supernova Metals (OTC: ABETF) is $0.027 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 17:47:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supernova Metals (ABETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supernova Metals.

Q

When is Supernova Metals (OTC:ABETF) reporting earnings?

A

Supernova Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supernova Metals (ABETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supernova Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Supernova Metals (ABETF) operate in?

A

Supernova Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.