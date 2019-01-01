ñol

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD
(OTCPK:ABAKF)
2.3905
00
At close: Feb 8

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (OTC:ABAKF), Dividends

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

13.4%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Oct 19, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 29, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF). The last dividend payout was on October 29, 2018 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 29, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (OTCPK:ABAKF)?
A

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (ABAKF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on October 29, 2018.

