ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD (OTC:ABAKF), Dividends

ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD by ABRDN ASIA-PAC INCOME FD generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.