Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) was reported by Wolfe Research on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $73.00 expecting AAWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $73.00. The current price Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (AAWW) is trading at is $69.72, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
