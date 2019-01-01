ñol

Ascend Wellness Holdings
(OTCQX:AAWH)
3.00
00
At close: May 27
3.09
0.0900[3.00%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low2.91 - 3.05
52 Week High/Low2.81 - 15.81
Open / Close3.02 / 3
Float / Outstanding- / 188.2M
Vol / Avg.30.5K / 56.6K
Mkt Cap564.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float-

Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTC:AAWH), Dividends

Ascend Wellness Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ascend Wellness Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ascend Wellness Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

