Agape ATP Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing health and wellness products and health solution advisory services. The principal activities of the company are to supply high-quality health and wellness products, including a supplement to assist in cell metabolism, detoxification, blood circulation, anti-aging and products designed to improve the overall health system in a body. Its product portfolio includes ATP1s Survivor Select, ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, ATP4 Omega Blend, AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber and Others.