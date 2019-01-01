ñol

Advance Auto Parts
(NYSE:AAP)
193.10
2.20[1.15%]
At close: May 27
193.05
-0.0500[-0.03%]
After Hours: 5:13PM EDT
Day High/Low190.66 - 194.83
52 Week High/Low172.86 - 244.55
Open / Close190.74 / 193.05
Float / Outstanding53.8M / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.685.7K / 897.9K
Mkt Cap11.7B
P/E21.45
50d Avg. Price208.97
Div / Yield6/3.11%
Payout Ratio50
EPS2.28
Total Float53.8M

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Dividends

Advance Auto Parts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Advance Auto Parts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.69%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Advance Auto Parts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Advance Auto Parts (AAP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Advance Auto Parts (AAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Advance Auto Parts ($AAP) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Advance Auto Parts (AAP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $1.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)?
A

The most current yield for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is 2.77% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

