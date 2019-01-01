ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aroundtown
(OTCPK:AANNF)
4.59
00
At close: May 26
7.1277
2.5377[55.29%]
After Hours: 8:32AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.39 - 8.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.4K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E8.1
50d Avg. Price5.22
Div / Yield0.25/5.35%
Payout Ratio41.51
EPS0.16
Total Float-

Aroundtown (OTC:AANNF), Key Statistics

Aroundtown (OTC: AANNF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19.5B
Trailing P/E
8.1
Forward P/E
8.59
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.63
Price / Book (mrq)
0.41
Price / EBITDA
3.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.41
Earnings Yield
12.34%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.3
Tangible Book value per share
10.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
15B
Total Assets
30.7B
Total Liabilities
15B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.35
Gross Margin
58.87%
Net Margin
70.77%
EBIT Margin
106.27%
EBITDA Margin
106.94%
Operating Margin
53.51%