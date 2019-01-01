QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.97
EPS
0
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Armada Mercantile Ltd through its investment offers commercial finance services to companies; internationally, including account receivables factoring, supply chain, equipment leasing, merchant cash advance, and purchase order and other types of specialized finance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Armada Mercantile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armada Mercantile (AAMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armada Mercantile (OTCPK: AAMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Armada Mercantile's (AAMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Armada Mercantile.

Q

What is the target price for Armada Mercantile (AAMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Armada Mercantile

Q

Current Stock Price for Armada Mercantile (AAMTF)?

A

The stock price for Armada Mercantile (OTCPK: AAMTF) is $0.23725 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:17:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armada Mercantile (AAMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armada Mercantile.

Q

When is Armada Mercantile (OTCPK:AAMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Armada Mercantile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Armada Mercantile (AAMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armada Mercantile.

Q

What sector and industry does Armada Mercantile (AAMTF) operate in?

A

Armada Mercantile is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.