AIA Group
(OTCPK:AAGIY)
40.488
0.718[1.81%]
At close: May 27
40.40
-0.0880[-0.22%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low40.19 - 41
52 Week High/Low35.47 - 53.97
Open / Close41 / 40.49
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.320.6K / 505.1K
Mkt Cap121.6B
P/E16.59
50d Avg. Price40.08
Div / Yield0.75/1.85%
Payout Ratio29.19
EPS-
Total Float-

AIA Group (OTC:AAGIY), Key Statistics

AIA Group (OTC: AAGIY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
126.4B
Trailing P/E
16.59
Forward P/E
16.75
PE Ratio (TTM)
0.19
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.03
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.57
Price / Book (mrq)
2.01
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.03%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.13
Tangible Book value per share
19.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
278.9B
Total Assets
339.9B
Total Liabilities
278.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -