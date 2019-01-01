ñol

AIA Group
(OTCPK:AAGIY)
40.488
0.718[1.81%]
At close: May 27
40.40
-0.0880[-0.22%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low40.19 - 41
52 Week High/Low35.47 - 53.97
Open / Close41 / 40.49
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.320.6K / 505.1K
Mkt Cap121.6B
P/E16.59
50d Avg. Price40.08
Div / Yield0.75/1.85%
Payout Ratio29.19
EPS-
Total Float-

AIA Group (OTC:AAGIY), Dividends

AIA Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AIA Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.2976

Last Dividend

Sep 10, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AIA Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AIA Group (AAGIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIA Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 9, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own AIA Group (AAGIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIA Group (AAGIY). The last dividend payout was on October 9, 2018 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next AIA Group (AAGIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIA Group (AAGIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 9, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY)?
A

AIA Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AIA Group (AAGIY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on October 9, 2018.

