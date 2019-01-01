Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ares Acquisition
Ares Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ares Acquisition (NYSE: AAC) was reported by Raymond James on August 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ares Acquisition (NYSE: AAC) was provided by Raymond James, and Ares Acquisition downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ares Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ares Acquisition was filed on August 13, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 13, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ares Acquisition (AAC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ares Acquisition (AAC) is trading at is $9.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
