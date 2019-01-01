ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aareal Bank
(OTCPK:AAALY)
35.30
00
At close: Apr 5
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24 - 35.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E37.97
50d Avg. Price34.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio45.97
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Aareal Bank (OTC:AAALY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aareal Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$234M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aareal Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Aareal Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aareal Bank (OTCPK:AAALY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Aareal Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aareal Bank (OTCPK:AAALY)?
A

There are no earnings for Aareal Bank

Q
What were Aareal Bank’s (OTCPK:AAALY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Aareal Bank

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.