Explor's Timmins Porcupine West Diamond Drill Program Update



ROUYN-NORANDA, CANADA--(Marketwire - March 4, 2010) - Explor Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EXS) is pleased to announce the completion of a 10,000 meter drilling program on the Timmins Porcupine West Property (TPW). The program was designed to confirm the model announced in the September 11, 2009 press release. The first phase of drilling was concentrated on mineralized Zone "A" located on the south limb of the geo-syncline. Mineralized Zone "A" is one of Five (5) mineralized zone identified on the property. A series of 4 holes drilled perpendicular to the structure and spaced a approximately 300 meter spacing was drilled to intersect and confirm the existence of the mineralized structure at or below 400 meters of vertical depth. To date the mineralized structure has been confirmed for over 900 meters of strike length at a vertical depth of from 400 to 600 meters. It is currently open on strike and open at depth.



The Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property consists of 106 unpatented mining units located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp for a total 1,930 hectares. The property is contiguous with Lakeshore Gold West Timmins Mine. The highway 101 bisects the property and provides access from the city of Timmins located 13 km to the east.



The property has been explored since 1927 by numerous ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of up to 111 holes. In 1984, Dome Exploration discovered and delineated a gold mineralized zone that is approximately 350 meters long and 45 meters wide and is open below 350 meters of vertical depth.



The "A" Zone identified through modelling strikes east northeast and dips to the north at 70 to 80 degrees. The drilling has confirms the association of gold mineralization with Quartz feldspar (QFP) and syenite porphyry, found at both the Lakeshore and West Timmins Properties. Five mineralized zones designated "A" thru "E" have been identified. The larger zones of mineralization display a strong spatial relationship with proximity to syenite intrusive rocks and high Fe-tholeitic volcanic rocks. The model may be viewed on our website: www.explorresources.com.









Hole # From To Interval Gold

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(m) (m) (m) (ft) (g/tonne) (oz/ton)



Hole # 1 542.0 543.5 1.5 4.92 1.29 0.036

560.5 561.0 0.5 1.64 1.01 0.031

613.5 614.0 0.5 1.64 2.49 0.072

689.0 689.9 0.9 2.96 1.19 0.035

704.5 705.5 1.0 3.28 2.19 0.064

705.5 706.5 1.0 3.28 1.47 0.044

788.0 789.5 1.5 4.92 1.34 0.039

803.0 804.1 1.1 3.61 1.02 0.029

Hole #2 371.0 371.7 0.7 2.30 2.52 0.073

589.95 591.45 1.5 4.92 1.12 0.032

618.0 618.6 0.6 1.97 3.89 0.111

675.15 676.75 1.6 5.25 1.09 0.032

692.0 693.50 1.5 4.92 1.33 0.038

697.0 698.0 1.0 3.28 1.35 0.039

731.0 732.5 1.5 4.92 1.39 0.041

762.5 764.0 1.5 4.92 4.57 0.131

764.0 765.5 1.5 4.92 1.93 0.055

798.5 799.0 0.5 1.64 1.25 0.036

Hole #3 425.0 426.0 1.0 3.28 2.13 0.062

588.5 589.7 1.2 3.61 1.08 0.031

666.5 668.0 1.5 4.92 3.82 0.111

761.0 762.6 1.6 5.25 2.65 0.077

Hole #4 110.0 111.5 1.5 4.92 2.36 0.068

227.0 228.5 1.5 4.92 1.38 0.041

372.5 374.0 1.5 4.92 1.29 0.038

564.15 564.85 0.7 1.61 6.10 0.178

Hole #5 695.2 696.0 0.8 2.62 1.54 0.045

845.0 845.9 0.9 2.95 3.98 0.114

940.1 941.0 0.9 2,95 1.32 0.039

982.8 983.6 0.8 2.62 1.17 0.034

989.0 990.5 1.5 4.92 1.16 0.033

1026.5 1028.0 1.5 4.92 1.16 0.033

1186.2 1186.7 0.5 1.64 1.30 0.038

Hole #6 470.0 470.5 0.5 1.64 1.64 0.048

483.4 484.1 0.7 2.30 1.01 0.029

594.5 596.0 1.5 4.92 2.06 0.058

710.0 711.5 1.5 4.92 2.52 0.073

742.5 743.0 0.5 1.64 21.39(i) 0.620

763.5 764.0 0.5 1.64 4.59 0.134

780.3 780.6 0.5 1.64 4.11 0.120

782.0 783.5 1.5 4.92 13.37(i) 0.391

784.9 786.2 1.3 4.26 2.98 0.088

1110.25 1110.9 0.65 2.13 1.99 0.058

1113.5 1114.0 0.5 1.64 1.37 0.040

(i)VG has been observed in these intersections.



