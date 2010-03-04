Explor's Timmins Porcupine West Diamond Drill Program Update
ROUYN-NORANDA, CANADA--(Marketwire - March 4, 2010) - Explor Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EXS) is pleased to announce the completion of a 10,000 meter drilling program on the Timmins Porcupine West Property (TPW). The program was designed to confirm the model announced in the September 11, 2009 press release. The first phase of drilling was concentrated on mineralized Zone "A" located on the south limb of the geo-syncline. Mineralized Zone "A" is one of Five (5) mineralized zone identified on the property. A series of 4 holes drilled perpendicular to the structure and spaced a approximately 300 meter spacing was drilled to intersect and confirm the existence of the mineralized structure at or below 400 meters of vertical depth. To date the mineralized structure has been confirmed for over 900 meters of strike length at a vertical depth of from 400 to 600 meters. It is currently open on strike and open at depth.
The Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property consists of 106 unpatented mining units located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp for a total 1,930 hectares. The property is contiguous with Lakeshore Gold West Timmins Mine. The highway 101 bisects the property and provides access from the city of Timmins located 13 km to the east.
The property has been explored since 1927 by numerous ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of up to 111 holes. In 1984, Dome Exploration discovered and delineated a gold mineralized zone that is approximately 350 meters long and 45 meters wide and is open below 350 meters of vertical depth.
The "A" Zone identified through modelling strikes east northeast and dips to the north at 70 to 80 degrees. The drilling has confirms the association of gold mineralization with Quartz feldspar (QFP) and syenite porphyry, found at both the Lakeshore and West Timmins Properties. Five mineralized zones designated "A" thru "E" have been identified. The larger zones of mineralization display a strong spatial relationship with proximity to syenite intrusive rocks and high Fe-tholeitic volcanic rocks. The model may be viewed on our website: www.explorresources.com.
Hole # From To Interval Gold
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
(m) (m) (m) (ft) (g/tonne) (oz/ton)
Hole # 1 542.0 543.5 1.5 4.92 1.29 0.036
560.5 561.0 0.5 1.64 1.01 0.031
613.5 614.0 0.5 1.64 2.49 0.072
689.0 689.9 0.9 2.96 1.19 0.035
704.5 705.5 1.0 3.28 2.19 0.064
705.5 706.5 1.0 3.28 1.47 0.044
788.0 789.5 1.5 4.92 1.34 0.039
803.0 804.1 1.1 3.61 1.02 0.029
Hole #2 371.0 371.7 0.7 2.30 2.52 0.073
589.95 591.45 1.5 4.92 1.12 0.032
618.0 618.6 0.6 1.97 3.89 0.111
675.15 676.75 1.6 5.25 1.09 0.032
692.0 693.50 1.5 4.92 1.33 0.038
697.0 698.0 1.0 3.28 1.35 0.039
731.0 732.5 1.5 4.92 1.39 0.041
762.5 764.0 1.5 4.92 4.57 0.131
764.0 765.5 1.5 4.92 1.93 0.055
798.5 799.0 0.5 1.64 1.25 0.036
Hole #3 425.0 426.0 1.0 3.28 2.13 0.062
588.5 589.7 1.2 3.61 1.08 0.031
666.5 668.0 1.5 4.92 3.82 0.111
761.0 762.6 1.6 5.25 2.65 0.077
Hole #4 110.0 111.5 1.5 4.92 2.36 0.068
227.0 228.5 1.5 4.92 1.38 0.041
372.5 374.0 1.5 4.92 1.29 0.038
564.15 564.85 0.7 1.61 6.10 0.178
Hole #5 695.2 696.0 0.8 2.62 1.54 0.045
845.0 845.9 0.9 2.95 3.98 0.114
940.1 941.0 0.9 2,95 1.32 0.039
982.8 983.6 0.8 2.62 1.17 0.034
989.0 990.5 1.5 4.92 1.16 0.033
1026.5 1028.0 1.5 4.92 1.16 0.033
1186.2 1186.7 0.5 1.64 1.30 0.038
Hole #6 470.0 470.5 0.5 1.64 1.64 0.048
483.4 484.1 0.7 2.30 1.01 0.029
594.5 596.0 1.5 4.92 2.06 0.058
710.0 711.5 1.5 4.92 2.52 0.073
742.5 743.0 0.5 1.64 21.39(i) 0.620
763.5 764.0 0.5 1.64 4.59 0.134
780.3 780.6 0.5 1.64 4.11 0.120
782.0 783.5 1.5 4.92 13.37(i) 0.391
784.9 786.2 1.3 4.26 2.98 0.088
1110.25 1110.9 0.65 2.13 1.99 0.058
1113.5 1114.0 0.5 1.64 1.37 0.040
(i)VG has been observed in these intersections.
Assays are pending on Holes # 7, 8, and 9. Hole #7 was drilled approximately 300 meters behind Hole #3 to test the depth extension and grade of the structure intersected by Holes, #1, #2, #3 and #4. Hole #7 has been drilled to 1700 meters in length to intersect the structure at a vertical depth of approximately 800 to 1000 meters. The mineralization found in Hole #7 will be available for viewing at the PDAC. We do not expect to have the results for the last 3 holes before the PDAC.
Due to the strike length and thickness of the mineralized zone that was intersected and the positive results Explor plans on commencing Phase II of the exploration program on TPW. This program will consist of 20,000 meters of diamond drilling and is expected to commence before the end of the month.
Our current interpretation is that the syenite porphyry intruded a dilatant zone developed at the intersection of the Porcupine-Destor and South Limb faults. These faults developed along high Fe-tholeiitic metavolcano-sedimentary contacts that provided the necessary Fe to precipitate sulphide mineralization during hydrothermal activity. Along the south limb of the geo-syncline, the high Fe-tholeitic volcanic horizon is often present only as remnant xenolithic or fault mega-blocks due to disruption by the South Limb fault and intrusions of QFP and syenite porphyry.
The structural environment is favourable for large bodies of syenite to have intruded further at depth. The intersections of the major faults and the contacts of the favourable high Fe-tholeitic volcanic host rocks especially near the synclinal fold hinge provide the best target areas.
The Timmins Porcupine West Project has as a Target Model "The Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum System." The Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum (HMC) System has produced a total of over 30 million oz of gold is spatially associated with the Pearl Lake Porphyry. The high-grade gold bearing quartz veins which hosted the bulk of the gold at the HMC occurred in the adjacent mafic volcanics, located outboard from the porphyry itself.
Chris Dupont P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the information contained in this release.
