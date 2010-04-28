Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2010 RBC Capital Markets' Financial Institutions Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 28, 2010 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old National Bancorp (NYSE: ONB), will be presenting at the 2010 RBC Financial Institutions Conference on Monday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern in Boston.

Interested investors may listen to the live audio-only webcast of the presentation by accessing the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the event to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp, which celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2009, is the largest financial services holding company headquartered in Indiana and, with $7.8 billion in assets, ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the United States. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients in its primary footprint of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, wealth management, investments and brokerage, Old National also owns one of the largest independent insurance agencies headquartered in Indiana, offering complete personal and commercial insurance solutions. For more information and financial trend data, please visit the company's website at oldnational.com.

The Old National Bancorp logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=1872

CONTACT: Old National Bancorp Lynell J. Walton, Senior Vice President - Investor Relations (812) 464-1366