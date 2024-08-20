Zeo Energy Corp. Appoints Cannon Holbrook as Chief Financial Officer

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. ZEO ("Zeo", "Zeo Energy", or the "Company"), a leading Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, today announced the appointment of Cannon Holbrook as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Holbrook joined Zeo in March of 2024, serving as Advisor to the CEO during the Company's de-SPAC process where he led the accounting, finance, and treasury functions.



With over two decades of experience in finance and accounting, Holbrook has held leadership and finance roles in companies across various high-growth industries, including Vivint Smart Homes, Built Bar, HZO, and KLA-Tencor. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic growth initiatives, financial management, and operations to Zeo Energy. Holbrook most recently served as CFO at Hawx Pest Control, where he helped secure approximately $90 million in financing over the course of his tenure while also growing the company's revenue from $33 million to $110 million in that period.

Throughout his career, Holbrook has demonstrated expertise in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. He has managed accounting operations for global entities, implemented shared services, and developed and driven process improvements that have yielded significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

"Cannon's extensive experience across several high growth industries, including the residential and technology sectors, combined with his proven track record in financial leadership make him the ideal choice for our CFO position," said Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy. "Over the last few months that I've worked with Cannon, his strategic insights, financial acumen, and operational know-how have been essential to us as we transition into life as a public company. On behalf of the leadership team at Zeo, I'd like to welcome Cannon officially. We look forward to achieving new heights as we execute our long-term growth strategy supported by his financial stewardship."

Holbrook added, "Zeo's commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions through a strategic and flexible model has put this organization in a position to thrive over time. As our industry continues to grow and solar becomes a standardized form of residential energy supply, Zeo stands to benefit from this secular shift. I look forward to supporting our organization's ambitious goals and believe my extensive financial leadership background will provide us with the right controls, processes, and foundation to thrive. I appreciate the support I've received from Tim and the board thus far, and I look forward to shepherding Zeo through a dynamic period and the years ahead."

Holbrook's educational background includes a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. is a Florida-based regional provider of residential solar, distributed energy, and energy efficiency solutions. Zeo focuses on high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. With its differentiated sales approach and vertically integrated offerings, Zeo, through its Sunergy business, serves customers who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. For more information on Zeo Energy Corp., please visit investors.zeoenergy.com.

