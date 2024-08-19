Roper Technologies Prices Public Offering Of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029, $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2032, $1 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2034

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its public offering of $500 million of 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 notes"), $500 million of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 notes"), and $1 billion of 4.900% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "2034 notes" and, collectively with the 2029 notes and 2032 notes, the "notes"). The offering is expected to close, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, on August 21, 2024.

The 2029 notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.500% per year, the 2032 notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.750% per year, and the 2034 notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.900% per year. Interest on the 2029 notes and 2034 notes will be payable semi-annually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning April 15, 2025, and interest on the 2032 notes will be payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning February 15, 2025. The 2029 notes will mature on October 15, 2029, the 2032 notes will mature on February 15, 2032, and the 2034 notes will mature on October 15, 2034. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company.

Net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used (i) to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the Company's five-year unsecured credit facility, including borrowings incurred to fund the purchase price of the Company's expected acquisition of Transact Campus, Inc. ("Transact"), (ii) to repay the Company's outstanding 2.350% Senior Notes due 2024, (iii) for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions, or (iv) for any combination of the foregoing categories. This offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Transact acquisition and the Transact acquisition is not conditioned on the completion of this offering.

For the offering, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as active joint book-running managers for the notes; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. are serving as passive joint book-running managers for the 2029 notes and the 2032 notes and co-managers for the 2034 notes; PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are serving as passive joint book-running managers for the 2034 notes and co-managers for the 2029 notes and the 2032 notes; BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and ING Financial Markets, LLC are serving as co-managers for the 2029 notes and the 2032 notes; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are serving as co-managers for the 2034 notes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, and only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 19, 2024 and accompanying prospectus dated October 28, 2021. Full details of the offering, including a description of the notes and certain risk factors related to the notes, are contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: toll-free 1-800-294-1322, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk- 3rd Floor, telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, telephone: toll-free: 1 800-645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

