The MoneyShow Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies Virtual Expo to be Held on Aug. 20-22, 2024

MoneyShow conferences have earned a reputation as flagship events offering world-class educational opportunities in trading and investing domains while curating highly professional environments optimized for productivity, high-powered networking, and knowledge exchange.

World-class market analysts, money managers, strategists, professional traders, and other financial professionals, as well as industry bodies and service providers, will all participate in the upcoming conference.

Attendees will be able to directly engage with industry thought leaders who will draw upon their extensive experience and share invaluable insights on how to navigate rapidly changing market conditions, portfolio retooling strategies to discover and profit from hidden opportunities, perspectives on the broader economic outlook, and how to build portfolio resilience in the prevailing interest rate environment.

Representatives from investment firms that advise, educate, manage, trade, and invest in stocks, ETFs, and other assets will present real-time analysis, shed light on market timing, share methodologies to identify triggers, assess catalysts, minimize risks, and exploit volatility in the challenging economic environment of the day.

The upcoming event will feature a line-up of more than 30 distinguished speakers and thought leaders including John and Zoe Bollinger of Bollinger Capital Management; Kevin Davitt and Pranav Ramesh of NASDAQ; Murray Gunn of Elliot Wave International; Joe Mazzola of Charles Schwab and Co., Inc.; and David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com.

The full roster of speakers can be accessed here: https://online.moneyshow.com/2024/august/virtual-expo/speakers/

The information-packed agenda includes a diverse range of highly relevant themes and includes sessions such as "Energy Sector Update: Oil, Gas and Renewables" with Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James and Associates; "How to Build a Perpetually Growing Dividend Income Stream" with Ben Reynolds of Sure Dividend; "Using Technical Tools to Navigate Market Extremes" by Katie Stockton and Will Tamplin of Fairlead Strategies, LLC.; and "Four Simple Steps to Beat the Market" by Steve Reitmesiter of WallStreetZen.

With MoneyShow's state-of-the-art virtual platform, attendees can watch presentations of live market analysis and receive timely portfolio recommendations; tune into videos on a variety of investment topics within virtual booths; explore the virtual hall to discover the latest investment opportunities, market research, and educational opportunities; attend one-on-one zoom meetings with companies of your choice; access downloadable educational materials; plus the chance to win tons of exciting prizes.

At the three-day event, the exhibition space will feature marquee companies such as American Infrastructure Group, Inc. (AIG); MAP Signals; NASDAQ; The Options Industry Council (OIC); and TradersExpo; with sponsorship from Vertical Petroleum Industries as ‘Oil and Gas Thought Leader'.

MoneyShow's Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies Virtual Expo is a must-attend event where each and every attendee can interact with financial professionals to gain the knowledge and learn techniques to optimize portfolios across a variety of asset classes.

Kim Githler, Chair and CEO at MoneyShow said, "At MoneyShow, we are very pleased to create in-demand offerings, featuring renowned speakers and highly regarded experts from across the spectrum of assets, fund size, and investment horizons. Over the years, their astute insights and professional advice have proved pivotal for thousands of attendees. After having emerged from a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates, the global economy has faced a multitude of challenges from public health measures, historic levels of inflation, tightening monetary policy, and widespread geopolitical turmoil. With Fed rate cuts expected as early as September, markets must be cautious of a new source of volatility being introduced. Given the challenging nature of the times, this is a must-attend event for attendees who can expect to build a deep understanding of how to not only manage any oncoming volatility but on how to profit from these movements."

In its capacity as the official media sponsor of the conference, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of presenting companies, participating investors, and the event as a whole through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communications strategy. IBN's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and MarketWatch in addition to 65+ IBN brands that collectively reach 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

In an environment of economic flux and uncertainty, Money Show's Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies event provides a rare opportunity to learn from the very best minds in the financial industry and expand your network to include seasoned C-suite executives and investors from diverse domains.

Interested parties can register for the event, access speaking opportunities, and make sponsorship enquiries at the following link: https://online.moneyshow.com/2024/august/virtual-expo/registration/

