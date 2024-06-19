Black Girl Vitamins Celebrates Juneteenth with Another Powerful Collaboration, Ensuring Black Women Are Healthy and Remain the Fabric of Communities

Loading... Loading...

For the second year in a row, Black Girl Vitamins is excited to continue its empowering collaboration with renowned artist Ana Latese to commemorate Juneteenth. Known for her vibrant and uplifting depictions of Black girls and women, Ana has once again created exclusive designs for limited-edition merchandise, this time featuring a commemorative bag that embodies the essence of "Strong, Confident, Black Women."



The Black Girl Vitamins x Ana Latese collaboration extends far beyond a celebration of Juneteenth and the beautifully designed bags – it stands as a powerful statement about the importance of representation, self-care, and that healthy Black women must be integrated into the fabric of our daily lives. It seamlessly blends art and wellness, reflecting Black Girl Vitamins' commitment to celebrating and empowering Black women.



"Juneteenth is a time to honor our history and celebrate our future. Partnering with Ana Latese allows us to do just that through beautiful, empowering art that speaks to our community." - Jennifer Juma, Black Girl Vitamins



Limited-edition commemorative bags are included for purchases over $60.00 and are available until supplies last.



To purchase, visit BlackGirlVitamins.co or Instagram @BlackGirlVitamins



To continue the celebration, enter code FREEDOM24 at checkout to receive an additional 15% discount (valid for 24 hours only).

Contact Information:

Regalis Mgmt

Chez Ordoñez

773-217-8230

Contact via Email

