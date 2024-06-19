Spring EQ Adds Fixed-Rate HELOC to Home Equity Loan Suite of Products

Loading... Loading...

Philadelphia, PA June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spring EQ, a leading provider of home equity financing solutions, announced today that it has added Fixed Rate Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) products to its range of home equity and mortgage solutions.



The Fixed-Rate HELOC product will offer 15-, 20- or 30-year terms, and be available across all of Spring EQ’s business units, including retail, partner, and TPO broker. It is expected to launch in the Correspondent channel in the coming weeks.



“We’re excited to offer this new fixed-rate HELOC,” said Spring EQ Chief Executive Officer Jerry Schiano. “It’s an innovative product, and we believe homeowners will appreciate the flexibility of a HELOC along with the reliability of a fixed rate and payment.”



“The Fixed-Rate HELOC allows us to offer another solution to more homeowners,” said Joe Steffa, Executive Chairman of Spring EQ. “With today’s rate environment and record amounts of tappable equity across the nation, it’s a key differentiator for us to offer the widest, deepest range of solutions. This product helps us continue to do just that.”



One of the fastest-growing non-bank home equity lenders in the nation, Spring EQ adds Fixed Rate HELOCs to a product suite including Variable Rate HELOCs offering multiple draw periods, and Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loans with terms ranging from 5 to 30 years. Spring EQ extends eligibility to self-employed property owners, and loans are available for primary homes, secondary homes and investment properties.



About Spring EQ

Spring EQ is a national home equity lender providing flexible and tailored financing solutions directly to consumers with a national network of experienced brokers and partners. Spring EQ offers a broad range of home equity products and delivers a simple and streamlined process that results in faster funding, trustworthy loans, and less frustration for consumers today. To learn more about Spring EQ, visit www.springeq.com.



