Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025

McLean, VA June 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- e1 Air (www.e1air.com), a leader in sustainable aviation solutions, has reached a significant milestone in hydrogen production. Leveraging its proprietary on-site methanol-to-hydrogen production technology, the firm can offer hydrogen in reasonable quantity for less than $5 per kilogram right at the point of use. At a time when hydrogen hovers at $35 per kilogram in markets such as Southern California, e1 Air’s solution will provide economies and force price stability to accelerate aviation sector adoption.



e1 Air’s breakthrough achievement, www.e1air.com/post/e1-air-unveils-affordable-and-clean-on-site-hydrogen-production-and-electrical-charging-for-aviation, underscores the firm’s commitment to supplying clean and affordable energy solutions for the aviation industry. By converting methanol feedstock into 99.99% pure hydrogen directly and on-demand at airports, e1 Air is revolutionizing the way hydrogen is distributed for aviation markets. Using methanol and water as the hydrogen carrier bypasses the high costs of transporting gaseous or liquified hydrogen. Methanol, a simple alcohol, packs more hydrogen by volume than even liquid hydrogen. It is reformed on-site to generate hydrogen.



This e1 Air technology also allows for clean mobile electricity generation that can be used to charge airport ground service equipment. Delivery of mobile electricity generation on-demand is both novel and unique.



“This achievement represents a major step forward in our mission to transform the aviation industry,” said Michael Dyment, Chairman of e1 Air. “With hydrogen offered at below $5/kg, we are poised to make this a competitive and sustainable fuel option for aircraft and ground transportation. This is a near-term, clean, and mobile solution for airports’ overburdened electricity capacity."



For media inquiries or further information, please contact Wes Lawrence at Wes.Lawrence@e1air.com.



About e1 Air: e1 Air (www.e1air.com) is a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry through sustainable solutions. With our partner and licensor, Element 1 (www.e1na.com) of Bend, Oregon, this proprietary technology converts liquid methanol into high-purity hydrogen on-site at airports, powering generators for electricity or fueling hydrogen aircraft and vehicles. With a focus on innovation and environmental stewardship, e1 Air is shaping the future of clean and affordable air travel.

