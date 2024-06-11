Chattanooga Recycling Start-up Kicks-Off Plastics Recycling Program in the USVI

Loading... Loading...

Hixson, TN June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OPT USA, Inc. announces an initiative to create a recycling infrastructure for plastics #1 PET, #2 HDPE, and #5 PP in the Caribbean Islands starting in St. Thomas, USVI. The program will expand throughout the USVI to St. John’s and St. Croix, incorporating additional materials as well as production of recycled content products as the program expands.



“We are excited to work with our partners; The University of the Virgin Islands, The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority, and The Opi’a Taino Organization with support of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste to bring this much needed resource to the Caribbean Islands,” said Michael Vincent, President and CEO at OPT USA, Inc. “Our technology is designed to expand and create recycling in communities and industries across the globe and domestically in the U.S. OPT USA’s onsite recycling model creates revenue streams through combining a condensed value chain with superior logistics efficiencies.”



“With the help of our committed partners, OPT will create jobs, a new industry of recycling, and recycled plastic product manufacturing in the USVI. Our technology and expertise help communities expand recycling, create jobs, and uplift the economy while reclaiming a plastic waste free environment,” Vincent continued.



Nicholas Kolesch, Vice President of Projects at the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, said, “We are excited to support the growth of recycling infrastructure in the US Virgin Islands by enabling OPT to replicate their successful track record in South Africa in a new geography. This project will demonstrate a solution that can be deployed in other island geographies and across the Americas to collect, process, and valorise plastic waste.”



Founded in 2022, OPT USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ocean Plastic Technologies based in Durban, South Africa. The company expanded to the America’s with a successful track record for deploying Micro Recycling Pods in Southern Africa which have been responsible for recycling millions of tons of plastic waste and creating hundreds of jobs over the past eight years.The South African operations continue to grow with international companies, organizations, and municipalities.



OPT USA, Inc. is the Americas subsidiary with several initiatives and pilots being planned both in the domestic United States and across The Americas. To learn more about how OPT USA, Inc. can expand recycling in your business or community, while creating a revenue stream or to learn more about our industrial solutions please visit our website, OPTUSA.EARTH.



About OPT USA Inc. OPT USA, Inc., the Americas-based subsidiary of Ocean Plastic Technologies, is dedicated to advancing innovative waste plastic recycling solutions. The company specializes in B2B closed-loop recycling, offering customized, on-site recycling systems that transform various plastic waste into valuable raw materials. OPT USA’s Micro Recycling Pods efficiently process films, flexibles, and agricultural plastics at the source, minimizing landfill waste and creating revenue opportunities. The company also provides integrated supply chain and logistics solutions, enhancing sustainability and cost efficiency for businesses across industries. By leveraging proprietary technology and traceability systems, OPT USA ensures a transparent and circular economy for plastics.



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is a global non-profit organisation with the mission to end plastic waste in the environment and to advance a circular economy for plastics. The Alliance convenes more than 70 companies across the plastic value chain with local communities, civil society groups, intergovernmental organisations, and governments. The collective know-how, experience and resources of this global network enable the current portfolio of more than 50 projects. Together, we work towards economically viable, environmentally beneficial, and socially responsible solutions.



Find out more: endplasticwaste.org.



