StarWind Announces Participation in the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES)

Join StarWind at the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES), a major event on digital transformation.

Malaga, Spain June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- StarWind, a leading provider of storage virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for enterprise ROBO, SMB, and Edge, is excited to announce its participation in one of the world’s major events on digital transformation - the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES), held on June 11-13, 2024, at the Malaga Conference Centre (FYCMA), Spain.



Visit StarWind at booth 1G729, where they will showcase their top hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) products and innovative technologies designed to enhance business continuity and reduce virtualization costs.



From June 11 to 13, the eighth edition of the Digital Enterprise Show (DES) will bring together over 17,000 international executives seeking cutting-edge solutions in AI, Blockchain, Multicloud, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity. Industry experts at the Digital Business World Congress will discuss the future of technological evolution in companies and administrations. IBM, Microsoft, Google, and other leading companies, including StarWind, will present an unparalleled international exchange of knowledge, generating inspiration and facilitating the sharing of extraordinary success stories.



Málaga will be the epicenter of digital innovation for three days in June, offering unmatched business and professional opportunities. With over 300 exhibiting companies and 500 technological and business leaders, the event will provide crucial insights and solutions to drive industry transformation.



Don’t miss your chance to experience the future of digital innovation with StarWind at booth 1G729 during the Digital Enterprise Show 2024. In the meantime, learn more about StarWind and their products at www.starwindsoftware.com.



About Digital Enterprise Show:



Organized by Nebext - Next Business Exhibitions in partnership with the City of Malaga and the Junta de Andalucía, Digital Enterprise Show is the largest European event on exponential technologies. DES provides the latest solutions and products to guide large corporations, SMEs, and European Public Administrations towards successful digital transformation.



About StarWind



Since 2008, StarWind has granted customers the ability to run their mission-critical applications with maximum performance and uptime, all without breaking the bank. StarWind has earned its reputation and trust of over 63,800 businesses of various sizes worldwide, thanks to its commitment to the reliability of its products and their exceptional ease of use, resulting in close to 100% customer satisfaction. Since the early 2010s, StarWind has been pioneering hyperconvergence, driving enterprise ROBO and SMB forward with cutting-edge HCI solutions and best-in-class support & maintenance services.



For more information, visit www.starwindsoftware.com or follow StarWind on LinkedIn @starwindinc and X @starwindsan.

