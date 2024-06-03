Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute

Loading... Loading...

Rapid City, SD June 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute in the fall of 2024. Led by three highly trained physicians with deep expertise in this rapidly evolving medical field, the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute will offer patients a wide range of services from preventive care to interventional cardiac, vascular, and vein procedures. Amid rising rates of heart and vascular illness, as well as the challenges patients face in accessing specialized care, the Institute will bring a much-needed medical service to the community.



The Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute will feature three physicians. Dr. Jeffrey Wilson and Dr. Thomas Wilson are Board-certified and fellowship-trained interventional cardiologists, and Dr. Chad Laurich is a Board-certified, fellowship-trained vascular surgeon. The Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to open its full-time Rapid City clinic and office-based lab adjacent to BHSH at 201 Anamaria Drive, Rapid City, SD. “Providing the right level of specialized care to South Dakotans is the top priority and a role we are proud to fulfill,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wilson. “After growing up in the Midwest and living in South Dakota for seven years, I look forward to opening a state-of-the-art facility and ultimately serving patients later this year.”



“Serving and caring for our community drives everything we do at Black Hills Surgical Hospital, “said Kyle Wiese, Chief Executive Officer of BHSH. “A big part of serving others is listening, and our community and our patients have been telling us they need more access to quality heart and vascular care. We have a responsibility to meet that need, especially as our community continues to grow.”



As part of the development, with the combined support of both their corporate partners, Medical Facilities Corporation, and the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute, BHSH plans to construct a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory where patients can have advanced cardiac and coronary procedures performed.



“We’re excited to offer physician-led heart and vascular care to our patients in the Black Hills,” said Dr. Luke Mortimer, Orthopedic surgeon and BHSH Operations Committee member. “BHSH’s success, and #1 ranking in the Nation for the second consecutive year, results from the talent of our staff and the passion of our physicians. Patient safety, patient experience, and clinical outcomes drive us to continually learn and improve. Dr. Laurich, Dr. Wilson, and Dr. Wilson share that same drive and passion as demonstrated in each of their practices. We look forward to working alongside them, and we’re even more excited for the community.”



The Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute is expected to open late Fall 2024.



For more than 27 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. BHSH is ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for 2023 and 2024 by Quantros CareChex, and is consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety. BHSH employs nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine, gastroenterology, and urgent care services.



Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by physicians.

