Edgar Foundation Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Jacob Arellano

Riverside, CA June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Edgar Family Foundation is proud to announce that Jacob Chino Arrellano has been awarded the foundation's first annual $1,000 scholarship. This scholarship recognizes outstanding achievements in both academics and soccer, supporting young athletes in their pursuit of higher education and athletic excellence.



Jacob, an exemplary student and athlete, recently graduated with honors from Arlington High School, where he served as the captain of the soccer team under Coach Kevin Watson. As an All-League and All-CIF Open Division player, Jacob led his team and the league in assists, showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.



"Jacob's commitment to both his academic and athletic pursuits is truly inspiring," said Bill Edgar, founder of the Edgar Family Foundation. "We are thrilled to support him as he continues his journey at Cal State San Marcos, where we are confident he will achieve even greater success."



The Edgar Family Foundation, established by the Edgar family, aims to provide financial assistance to elite soccer players, develop community sports facilities, and create educational opportunities for students at Arlington High School. The foundation's scholarship program seeks to break down financial barriers, enabling talented athletes to reach their full potential.



Jacob expressed his gratitude for the scholarship, saying, "This support means a lot to me and my family. It motivates me to keep working hard and striving for my goals both on and off the field. I am excited about the future and thankful for this opportunity."



The foundation's commitment to fostering talent and supporting the community is evident through initiatives like this scholarship. As the Edgar Family Foundation continues to grow, it looks forward to expanding its impact and helping more young athletes achieve their dreams.



For more information about the Edgar Family Foundation and its initiatives, please visit Edgar Family Foundation



Contact:

Bill Edgar

The Edgar Family Foundation

Email: EdgarFamilyFoundation@gmail.com

Phone: 951-640-9094

Website: www.edgarfamilyfoundation.com

