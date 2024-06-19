Copperleaf Selected by TenneT for Optimized Asset Investment Planning

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by TenneT, a leading European transmission system operator (TSO) serving 43 million people throughout Germany and the Netherlands.

The energy transition and the ambitious grid development plans in both countries are driving an expansion of TenneT's investment portfolio. As this portfolio grows, the TSO encounters an increasingly complex environment for investment decisions, with a large number of variables and boundary conditions. TenneT wants to ensure the highest value investment plans that are realistic in terms of deliverability as well as aligned with their strategic objectives.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ serves to create an overall project portfolio view across all assets and areas, and enables TenneT to make a step change in portfolio optimization. The execution of data-driven, strategic decisions within its asset chain for Onshore, Offshore, Germany, and the Netherlands is supported by the new intelligent solution.

"We are delighted to welcome TenneT to the Copperleaf Community," said Karim Jawad, Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe at Copperleaf. "Copperleaf will support the TSO to overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities of the energy transition by providing a leading-edge solution for complex investment decisions."

Fin Jennrich, Regional Director for Central Europe at Copperleaf: "The energy landscape is changing massively. Electricity companies must completely transform their operations to meet the demands of customers, regulators, and shareholders. TenneT joins a growing list of organizations across the world who have strategically chosen to implement an advanced asset investment planning and management solution like Copperleaf to achieve these goals."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, plans or future opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable on the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements will be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in our 2024 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information if the Company's expectations regarding future events change, or actual results differ from the expectations expressed in this press release.

About TenneT

TenneT is a leading European grid operator. We are committed to providing a secure and reliable supply of electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, while helping to drive the energy transition in our pursuit of a brighter energy future – more sustainable, reliable and affordable than ever before. In our role as the first cross-border Transmission System Operator (TSO) we design, build, maintain and operate over 25,000 kilometres of high-voltage electricity grid in the Netherlands and large parts of Germany, and facilitate the European energy market through our 17 interconnectors to neighboring countries. We are one of the largest investors in national and international onshore and offshore electricity grids, with a turnover of EUR 9.2 billion and a total asset value of EUR 45 billion. Every day our 8,300 employees take ownership, show courage and make and maintain connections to ensure that the supply and demand of electricity is balanced for over 43 million people.

Lighting the way ahead together.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf CPLF provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc.