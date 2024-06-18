Nuventive and Authentica Solutions Integrate Their Platforms to Bring Actionable Data Insights to Higher Ed Institutions

Loading... Loading...

Reports Built on Authentica Solution's seed™ Intelligence Platform Inform the Nuventive Improvement Platform for Powerful Analysis and Action

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, has partnered with Authentica Solutions to enhance data-driven decision-making in higher education. Authentica Solutions' seed™ Intelligence Platform integrates data from various systems at a college or university and provides a unified data estate for reporting and analysis. This integration will be used within the Nuventive Improvement Platform to identify areas to advance and serve as a data source to measure the outcomes and effective practices around initiatives.

By linking data from Authentica to initiatives managed in Nuventive, administrators and staff can access comprehensive data sets in context of their improvement plans, enabling more accurate and timely decision making. This collaboration aims to empower educators to better utilize their data, ultimately improving student outcomes.

The combined solution will be the focus of a webinar on mastering data for future-ready AI initiatives on Thursday June 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM Eastern. Register here.

"Authentica can help institutions improve their data estate to be ready for advanced analytics and AI," said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "Authentica understands the importance of using information to improve, and we're happy to partner with them to advance assessment, planning, and any other data-informed initiative."

Nuventive helps institutions make better use of their information by providing it, sorted by purpose, in context of specific improvement processes. Authentica simplifies data integration and analysis, using advanced tools to provide powerful insights that support institutional planning and improvement. With a single place to access data from various systems, including the student information system (SIS), learning management systems (LMS), and other institution systems, teams can make more informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership. Nuventive and Authentica have a long history of working together to deliver innovative solutions. Together, we're committed to delivering exceptional value, empowering universities and community colleges to harness the full potential of their data to achieve their goals," said Russell Long, CEO of Authentica Solutions.

To learn more about Nuventive and request a demo, visit www.nuventive.com.

To learn more about Authentica Solutions, visit www.authenticasolutions.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, diversity, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

About Authentica Solutions

Founded in 2013 by Russell Long and Gene Garcia and driven by an amazing team, Authentica Solutions is a leader in leveraging technology to streamline data management in the education sector. With a focus on K-12 and higher education, Authentica aims to reduce duplication and give back time to the learning process through their innovative solutions. Their flagship product, Authentica seed™, is an Education Intelligence Platform designed to empower educational institutions with actionable insights and seamless data integration. Authentica is dedicated to helping educators and administrators harness the full potential of their data to drive strategic initiatives and improve educational outcomes.

