TotalEnergies Marketing Canada signs a Lubricants Supply Agreement with Point S Canada

MONTREAL, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is pleased to announce their commercial partnership with Point S Canada and its affiliates banners, a full-service tire retailer with over 1000 point of sales. As part of this agreement, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada will offer its full range of high-performance lubricants, including the Quartz line of engine oils through the Point S retail network.

This collaboration follows the association between TotalEnergies and Point S on an international scale. All 6,185 Point S service outlets in 51 countries on five continents are involved. Thanks to its 42 production sites, TotalEnergies Lubricants can supply Point S locations efficiently throughout the world.

"We are delighted about this partnership with Point S Canada, a company that we share so many values with. Point S's extensive retail network allows us to offer our customers quality services, which will now be paired with by TotalEnergies' range of premium lubricants." says Pascal Tran, Sales Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"As a proud member of the Point S International family, Point S Canada is pleased to be able to rely on this partnership with a major player such as TotalEnergies. This partnership will allow our members to benefit from a complete and relevant product portfolio. We are confident that this agreement will support our growth efforts," says Maxime-Olivier Gauthier, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Point S Canada.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy production and supply company: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of populations.

About POINT S CANADA , TIRE & MECHANIC RETAILER

Point S Canada is one of the largest networks of independent tire and mechanical retailers in Canada, with 7 retail banners and over 850 outlets in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and the Atlantic provinces. Point S Canada is the retail division of Unimax Ltee.

Founded in 1979, Unimax is the largest network of tire retailers and distributors in Canada. Its distribution division includes over 20 distribution partners located across Canada, and its retail division under Point S Canada includes over 1000 stores across its 7 retail banners.

For further information: https://pointscanada.ca/

