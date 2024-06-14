MDpanel Expands Midwest Presence, Announces Partnership with Medical Evaluators

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel, a provider of expert medical opinions as part of the insurance claims process, has expanded its presence in the Midwest with the addition of Medical Evaluators, an Ohio-based provider of independent medical evaluations (IMEs), to its platform. The partnership broadens MDpanel's geographic reach and product capabilities as the Company continues its mission to become the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys, and injured workers.

Medical Evaluators, led by industry veteran Michael Rumman, has established itself as a trusted name in facilitating high-quality IMEs and peer reviews for auto and workers' compensation claims throughout the state of Ohio. With a team of experienced professionals and a robust network of physicians, Medical Evaluators has built a reputation for delivering accurate and impartial medical evaluations that support fair and efficient claims resolution. Rumman said of the acquisition, "I am excited to join forces with MDpanel and believe the Company represents the future of medical opinion delivery with its heavy investment in people, process, and technology. I am thrilled that we can collectively deliver unrivaled support in the Midwest and beyond."

The partnership with Medical Evaluators follows MDpanel's investment in Axiom Evaluations, a Michigan-based IME, in February 2024 and the launch of the MDpanel platform in October 2023, which combined the two largest providers of qualified medical evaluations (QMEs) for workers' compensation claims in California, CMLS, LLC and California Medical Evaluators Holdings, LLC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Medical Evaluators to the MDpanel family," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel. "Michael and team's deep industry expertise, unwavering commitment to quality, and extensive Ohio presence perfectly complement our own core values and brand. They stood out as a premium provider in Ohio. Together, we will be better positioned to provide comprehensive medical evaluation services to our clients, ensuring they have access to quality medical opinions and expertise, regardless of their location."

About MDpanel

MDpanel is a provider of expert medical opinions in the U.S., serving physicians across a range of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit www.mdpanel.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners LP is a private investment firm based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich, Connecticut, that is dedicated to financial services and related technologies. The Firm has approximately $10.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

SOURCE MDPanel