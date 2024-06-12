Leading Mechanical Contractor, Pitt Meadows Plumbing, Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto To Seize the Power of Collaboration From a Single Source

Loading... Loading...

Canadian leader in large-scale mechanical contracting projects, Pitt Meadows Plumbing, signs a three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to work from the same model and avoid clashes in their projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems (PMP).

Pitt Meadows Plumbing, based in British Columbia, is an industry-leading mechanical contractor specializing in industrialized construction, including 3D modeling and off-site manufacturing. The company is known for its passion for BIM and for embracing technology to work faster and more efficiently.

PMP began using Revizto in the fall of 2018 on a project with Ledcor. After recognizing the significant benefits of using Revizto as a collaboration tool for their own internal processes, the specialty contractor decided to expand their partnership to an enterprise agreement. This also enables them to share the model with multiple partners, ensuring everyone works from the same model to avoid clashes, saving time and preventing schedule delays.

"Revizto has been an integral part of our workflow, enabling seamless collaboration between our BIM, Shop, and Field teams for years. The transition to their enterprise model has further streamlined our communication with General Contractors and Trade Partners, accelerating the resolution of constructability and design issues within a single platform. More than just a software provider, Revizto has become a valuable partner, especially through their support of our Future of Work event, showcasing their commitment to the industry's advancement." - Sam Revel, Director of Industrialized Construction, Pitt Meadows.

The company now uses Revizto for all current projects, from multi-tower residential to industrial projects and hospitals. Over the years, the company has steadily increased the scope of projects, having the privilege of working on some of the largest sites on the West Coast of Canada.

"I have had the pleasure to work with Pitt Meadow Plumbing since 2018. They are an example of an ideal customer. Always committed to working with their partners, improving their workflow with high-quality employees, and dedicated to producing their best work on every project they do. This new three-year agreement extends the partnership for almost a decade with Revizto. We are thrilled to help them continue to increase the value the platform provides over that term and can only imagine what Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Revizto will do over the next ten years!" - Daniel McKinnon, National Sales Director - Canada, Revizto.

About Pitt Meadows Plumbing

Pitt Meadows Plumbing (PMP) is a leader in mechanical construction, dedicated to redefining the future of the industry. Based in British Columbia, Canada, PMP is renowned for its innovative approaches and commitment to excellence. With a mission to design and build industry-leading teams that enable the construction of the most iconic buildings, the company employs over 400 skilled professionals and offers a comprehensive range of services, including mechanical contracting, design-assist partnerships, and prefabrication.

For more information about Pitt Meadows, please visit https://pittmeadows.net/ or follow them on LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

SOURCE Revizto