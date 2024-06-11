Skanska works on recovery and salvage at Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA, for USD 50M, about SEK 530M

Loading... Loading...

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Maryland Transportation Authority to work on the recovery and salvage effort at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The contract is worth USD 50M, about SEK 530M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project includes the debris removal, disposal, and clean-up at spans 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the bridge after its collapse.

Work began April 2024, and completion is scheduled for July 2024.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-works-on-recovery-and-salvage-at-francis-scott-key-bridge-in-baltimore--usa--for-usd-50m--ab,c3998347

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3998347/2855507.pdf 20240611 US recovery Francis Scott Key Bridge

SOURCE Skanska