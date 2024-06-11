Skanska works on recovery and salvage at Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA, for USD 50M, about SEK 530M

June 11, 2024 1:46 AM | 1 min read |

Start generating passive income through real estate.

Own a piece of your favorite cities through diversified real estate investments in the country's top markets

*Terms and conditions apply. Visit Nada's website for more details.

Loading...
Loading...

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Maryland Transportation Authority to work on the recovery and salvage effort at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The contract is worth USD 50M, about SEK 530M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project includes the debris removal, disposal, and clean-up at spans 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the bridge after its collapse.

Work began April 2024, and completion is scheduled for July 2024.

For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-works-on-recovery-and-salvage-at-francis-scott-key-bridge-in-baltimore--usa--for-usd-50m--ab,c3998347

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3998347/2855507.pdf

20240611 US recovery Francis Scott Key Bridge

 

SOURCE Skanska

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: NewsContractsSmall CapPress ReleasesReal Estatecommercial real estate
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!