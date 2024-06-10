UST GLOBAL AND BOARDWALKTECH ENTER INTO TEAMING AGREEMENT

Loading... Loading...

Focus expansion for the Boardwalk Velocity Product into Financial Services Sector

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - BWLK BWLKF - Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, and UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in more than 30 countries and over 33,000 employees, are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a teaming agreement with a shared focus on the banking and financial services industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, UST will provide introductions, consulting, and professional services in the banking and financial services market for Boardwalktech's Velocity product. Velocity provides a platform for financial institutions, hedge funds, and private equity firms of all sizes, to rapidly remediate and transform their Excel and Access based End User Computing ("EUC") environments into a compliant, auditable, and scalable solution.

"UST is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable firms focused on digital transformation in the banking and financial services industry. We are honored to be teaming with UST to deploy the Boardwalk Velocity and Unity Central solutions with a focus on process execution improvement, analytics, risk and compliance for large global financial instutiutions, private equity firms, and hedge funds, " said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boardwalktech to provide comprehensive end-to-end professional services and focus on joint go-to-market solutions that create value for our clients. UST seeks to collaborate with visionary leaders like Boardwalktech to forge collective transformative strategies and solutions that empower clients to overcome pressing business challenges. At a time when regulatory scrutiny is increasing and more stringent compliance measures are being implemented, UST is helping firms navigate these uncertainties by adopting cutting-edge technologies such as digital ledgers as well as adopting partnerships that help improve controls by providing real-time monitoring and also strengthen compliance across the entire enterprise," said Maureen Doyle-Spare, Head of Banking & Financial Services, UST.

According to IT partners and financial services customers using Velcoity, they have reported a 10x superior perfomance (in terms of time to deploy and cost to remdiate mid and highly complex EUCs) versus alternative software soltuions currently available in the market. Poorly integrated and non-compliant EUCs pose a massive risk managment and compliance issue for banks. Financial institutions utilize thousands of Excel and Access based EUC's for financial and performance models along with reporting trackers that must be transformed into an environment to mitigate and manage captial risk, while being compliant with OCC and Dodd-Frank risk modeling requirements. By leveraging Velocity's unique data architecture, financial institutions can rapidly transformed these EUCs can be onto a compliant managed database platform. These tranformations can be completed faster than with minimal impact to the end users day-to-day operations, all while preserving user reliance on the Excel experience and their existing EUCs.

Velocity has an innovative and patented capability to convert Excel data and models into a a full three-tier application stack by absorbing the Excel data/model. Velocity then allows the end user to interact with the data using an innovative "Excel Browser" feature. This feature ensures secure data access by dynamically downloading access-controlled data upon authentication, then wipes the data clean from Excel memory upon closing the file, thus eliminating the security risk associated with Excel. Velocity supports cell, row, column, grid, and workbook-level auditability. It can also capture the auditability of approvals and workflow notifications. These improved auditability, operational and governance features allows financial services firms and banks to continue to use Excel while moving these EUC's into a compliant secure auditable environment.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

About UST Global

For more than 24 years, UST has worked with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations, delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

