NASA Awards Contract for IT Support, Platform Services

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected CACI, Inc. of Chantilly, Virginia, to maintain and improve IT services across the agency.
The NASA Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) award is a hybrid firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity provision and a maximum potential value of about $2 billion. The performance period will extend eight years with a 90-day phase-in period, followed by a base period, seven option periods, and a six-month extension period.
The NCAPS award will provide a comprehensive enterprise solution to standardize and centralize NASA's IT services. This includes the maintenance of IT systems, development of new applications as needed for NASA, a rationalization of duplicative efforts to create efficiencies across NASA Centers, and other functions.
