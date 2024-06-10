Accessibility Standards Canada and Alberta enhance collaboration on accessibility standards development

Loading... Loading...

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Accessibility Standards Canada and the Government of Alberta announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU will enhance both governments' ability to collaborate in their work to develop accessibility standards. The agreement will improve efforts and the sharing of resources dedicated to creating a more inclusive Alberta and a Canada without barriers.

This MOU encourages both parties to consider each other's respective accessibility priorities while coordinating further in areas of mutual interest. Efforts will focus on accessibility in the Built Environment and collaboration on accessibility standards for provincial building codes. This is one of the priority areas guiding the work of Accessibility Standards Canada and Alberta.

Coordination may include aligning or harmonizing work on the development, review, and implementation of accessibility standards, where possible. It may also include the promotion, support, and conduct of research.

Accessibility Standards Canada and Alberta are committed to working together to improve accessibility in the province and across the country. Harmonizing standards across Canada carries benefits for all Canadians:

It makes sure that standards fully reflect the needs of people with disabilities, regardless of jurisdiction.

It reduces the potential for differing accessibility standards, ensuring a seamless and inclusive accessibility experience across Canada .

. It promotes equity, and consistency of accessibility for people with disabilities as they live, work, and travel in Canada .

Together, through collaboration, we can deliver on our respective accessibility mandates while contributing to a barrier-free Canada.

Quote(s)

"At Accessibility Standards Canada, we wholeheartedly welcome this agreement with the Province of Alberta. It will help advance equity and accessibility for all people with disabilities. Our unwavering commitment to inclusivity fuels our work, and we take pride in our shared vision. By aligning our efforts to achieve an accessible society, regardless of jurisdiction, we are doing what is right. Thank you to the Province of Alberta for actively participating in this momentum toward a barrier-free Canada."

– Philip Rizcallah, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

"We are pleased to be working more closely with Accessibility Standards Canada to support our commitment to creating more accessible, inclusive communities. Accessibility standards in our building codes means greater accessibility in all our communities, and I'm grateful to our partners for helping us advance accessibility in Alberta."

– Ric McIver, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Ensuring all people, regardless of ability, have access to public and private spaces is a cornerstone of all accessibility work. The Premier's Council is pleased to see the government listening to the voices of the disability community and taking this step forward in jurisdictional collaboration and appreciates the dedication this shows to inclusion for all Albertans."

– Dominic Shaw, Chair, Premier's Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

Quick facts

The MOU between Accessibility Standards Canada and the Government of Alberta was officially signed on May 1, 2024 . It is intended to last 5 years, with a possibility for renewal.

was officially signed on . It is intended to last 5 years, with a possibility for renewal. The MOU establishes how Accessibility Standards Canada and Alberta will collaborate to develop accessibility standards in the Built Environment and for provincial building codes for a more inclusive province and across the country.

will collaborate to develop accessibility standards in the Built Environment and for provincial building codes for a more inclusive province and across the country. The MOU formalizes a mutually beneficial working relationship to optimize each parties' individual and collective accessibility objectives. Sharing knowledge and best practices reduces and eliminates the duplication of resources and efforts.

Accessibility Standards Canada, a key partner in this collaboration, is a federal organization responsible for developing standards, advancing accessibility research, and sharing information about accessibility.

The Government of Alberta is responsible for administering various pieces of provincial legislation that relate to people with disabilities and accessibility. They work jointly with communities and organizations representing people with disabilities to advance accessibility in the province.

is responsible for administering various pieces of provincial legislation that relate to people with disabilities and accessibility. They work jointly with communities and organizations representing people with disabilities to advance accessibility in the province. In Alberta , accessibility requirements in buildings are contained in the Alberta edition of the National Building Code, which is adopted by regulation under the Safety Codes Act .

, accessibility requirements in buildings are contained in the edition of the National Building Code, which is adopted by regulation under the . The MOU with Alberta brings the total number of MOUs signed between Accessibility Standards Canada and provincial partners to 8. Similar agreements are already in place with the governments of Nova Scotia (1), Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1), British Columbia (2) and Ontario (2).

